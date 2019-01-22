Upper caste quota: Assam approves 10% quota for economically weaker sections of general class

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 3:52 PM

The Assam Cabinet has approved 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections of the general category in government jobs and education

Upper caste quota: Assam approves 10% quota for economically weaker sections of general class (IE)

The Assam Cabinet has approved 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections of the general category in government jobs and education, officials said. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Monday night also the approved the guidelines for disbursement of Rs 5,000 each to five lakh farmers of the state under the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sa Sajuli Yozana for purchase of farm tools and implements, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

Also read | Nissan Kicks launched at Rs 9.55 lakh : Hyundai Creta rival features segment-first 360-degree camera and more!

The Cabinet approved a loan amount of Rs 95 crore from NABARD, he said. The loan amount will be utilised to construct and strengthen embankments, dykes and other infrastructure across the state, he added. The Cabinet also approved incentives for government doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers under Ayushman Bharat and Atal Amrit Abhiyan, the spokesperson said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Upper caste quota: Assam approves 10% quota for economically weaker sections of general class
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition