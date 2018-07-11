Upholding Justice Krishna Iyer’s ideology, Supreme Court regards common man’s well being as its duty: CJI Dipak Misra

At the VR Krishna Iyer Memorial Lecture 2018, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra delivered the presidential address as follows, “I am deeply delighted to preside over the Memorial Lecture that is devoted to one of India’s greatest jurists, Justice VR Krishna Iyer.”

At the VR Krishna Iyer Memorial Lecture 2018, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra delivered the presidential address as follows, “I am deeply delighted to preside over the Memorial Lecture that is devoted to one of India’s greatest jurists, Justice VR Krishna Iyer. He will always be remembered as the crusader Judge who felt the pain and sufferings of the ‘have-nots’ and took up the task on behalf of the Judiciary to protect the human rights of the poor and downtrodden. He made use of the law as a tool to deftly pick out areas which were relevant to the common people.”

Continuing the presidential address, CJI Dipak Misra said, “The legal system of India is wedded to the constitutional norms and their bonding is largely dependent on the judicial wisdom. The constitutional regime of the country requires absolute adherence to the rule of law, transparency in performance and accountability of duties. Needless to say, with an active judiciary, India, since Independence, has ensured active participation of even the poorest of the poor. Justice VR Krishna Iyer was original in many ways, especially the way he paved the way for jurisprudence in his judgments. Even a simple case was beautifully highlighted with humane elements in his judgments. This is because he believed in the compassionate and humane spirit of the Constitution of India. His sympathy was always with the marginalized sections of the society and this reflected in his numerous writings and books.”

He further said, “Participation of the poor and marginalized in the government decision-making process is sine qua non for realizing the broad objectives of the preamble to the Constitution.. Judiciary, over a period of time, has played a crucial role in achieving the same.”

Emphasizing on the Supreme Court’s commitment to the common man’s well being and the welfare of the marginalized sections of the society, CJI Dipak Misra added, “Upholding the ideology of Justice Krishna Iyer, the Supreme Court has, time and again, shown deep concern for common man and especially for those belonging to the marginalized communities. The court has always regarded it as its duty to come to the rescue of the deprived and vulnerable sections of the Indian society and to help them realise their economic and social entitlements and to bring to an end their oppression and exploitation.”

Referring to Justice VR Krishna Iyer’s judgments, CJI Dipak Misra said, “His judgments, books and lectures sent out a clear message that the Supreme Court of India is an enforcement arm of ‘We the people’. He, through his pronouncements and ideology, instilled a sense of confidence and security amongst the poor of this country by protecting their human rights and at the same time, he sensitized the well-off sections of the society for showing concern for the downtrodden.”

Following the CJI’s presidential address, Attorney General KK Venugopal delivered the VR Krishna Iyer Memorial Lecture 2018, on the theme, “The role of the Judiciary in protecting the Human Rights of the Poor and the Marginalised.”

Speaking at length about Justice VR Krishna Iyer’s contributions to Indian law, Attorney General KK Venugopal said, “In my opinion, Justice VR Krishna Iyer’s contribution to the development of jurisprudence in the country places him in the same class as a Denning or a Felix Frankfurter.”

In his opening address, Mr. Pravin H. Parekh, Senior Advocate and Chairman of the Delhi Chapter of the Foundation stated as follows, “An excellent judge, an excellent human being, CJI Dipak Misra’s knowledge of literature is well-known. He takes up new ideas with enthusiasm and seeks suggestions from members of the Bar. He is known for his tremendous understanding of books and his courtesy to the members of the Bar and the Bench are well-known.”

Justice Chandrachud, Supreme Court Judge, Mr Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General and eminent lawyer Mr. Fali S.Nariman are among those who attended the event, organised by the Delhi Chapter of the Sarada Krishna Satgmaya Foundation for Law and Justice.