Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi High Court rejects Ansal bothers’ plea seeking suspension of 7-year jail term

The Ansal brothers are accused of tampering with evidence.

The Delhi High Court today rejected real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal’s plea seeking suspension of the seven-year jail term awarded in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case. The Ansal brothers are accused of tampering with evidence. A trial court had awarded the jail term of seven years to Ansals and former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma along with two other persons named P P Batra and Anoop Singh Karayat. The sessions court had also rejected their bail plea. The Ansal brothers have been in jail since November last year after the trial court order that also imposed Rs 2.25-crore fine on the brothers.

Refusing to suspend the jail term, Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “As far as Ansal brothers are concerned, I am rejecting their application.” The Ansal brothers had approached the high court seeking suspension of sentence on several grounds including their old age. The plea was opposed by the Delhi Police and Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT).

Earlier, the sessions court had said that the case was one of the gravest of its kind and the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and was followed by a departmental enquiry after which Sharma was suspended. Later an inquiry was conducted and he was terminated from services on June 25, 2004.

On June 13, 1997, a fire had broken out in the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the film ‘Border’. As many as 59 people had died of asphyxia and over 100 were injured in the stampede following the fire.