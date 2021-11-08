Uphaar fire tragedy: Ansal brothers sentenced to 7 years in jail for tampering evidence; Rs 2.5 cr fine imposed on each

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

A Delhi court on Monday sentenced real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal to seven years simple imprisonment for tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 crore on each of the Ansals.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma awarded the sentence noting this was one of the biggest cases of his career and after “thinking over for many nights”, he decided that the “accused deserved punishment”.

The court also awarded 7-year-jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others — P P Batra and Anoop Singh and a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on the them.

“After thinking over nights and nights, I have come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment,” the judge said.

The convicts, out on bail, were taken into the custody after the order was pronounced.

The apex court, however, released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.