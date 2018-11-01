Upendra Kushwaha’s stunning claim: Nitish Kumar doesn’t want to be CM beyond 2020

Bihar will go to assembly polls in 2020. (PTI)

BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha has claimed that Nitish Kumar doesn’t want to continue as chief minister of Bihar beyond 2020. Kushwaha reportedly made this claim at a party event in Patna to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. Bihar will go to assembly polls in 2020.

According to the report, Kushwaha said: “I am neither doing any politics nor I am making any satirical comment on the CM, but he (Nitish Kumar) has himself expressed his desire not to continue beyond 2020.” “I have ruled for 15 years. How long will I be the CM,” the RLSP leader quoted Nitish Kumar as saying.

Kushwaha, who is also a Union minister in the Modi government, said that the Bihar chief minister had spoken these words with ‘a heavy heart’ a few months ago. However, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar rubbished the claim and said that Nitish Kumar was a chief minister by virtue of people’s mandate and the legislators’ choice, Hindustan Times reported.

The claim comes days after Nitish Kumar met BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi to decide on the seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has been reported that Kushwaha is not satisfied with the ongoing negotiations and is planning to quit NDA.

Recently, Kushwaha said that he has informed the BJP chief about the number of seats he wants to contest in Bihar. However, no decision has been taken yet. He is expected to meet Amit Shah this week to decide on seat-sharing.

Last week, Kushwaha said that he stands “firmly” with the NDA and is working for another term for Prime Minister Modi. Speaking on the speculations of him leaving NDA, he said: “I will be meeting Amit Shah in next two-three days. I wonder why people are drawing the conclusion that we are not going to get a fair deal.”