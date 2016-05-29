UPA govt villain on all fronts, PM Narendra Modi led NDA hero in governance: BJP

“UPA government has proved to be a villain on all fronts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has emerged as a hero by giving a transparent and corruption-free governance,” Sharma said in a statement. (PTI)

“Wherever Congress committed corruption, we started a new chapter of success. We have tried to completely end corruption. There has been no charge of corruption against our government in the past two years. Even the opposition can’t level charges of any corruption against us,” BJP National Secretary Srikant Sharma said.

He accused former Finance Minister P Chidambaram of venting out his “frustration” by questioning NDA government’s role.

“Is it not laughable that a failed Finance Minister in a corrupt Congress government is raising question against a successful government due to his frustration,” Sharma asked.

His remarks came a day after Congress mounted attack on the government. Chidambaram had asked the Centre to pluck up courage to go for bold reforms and assured it that Congress will engage with the government if it means business.

“Once the economy stabilised as I believe it had by June 2014, the government should have then given the economy a big push by going for bold structural reforms, taken the difficult decisions which were pending because UPA did not have absolute majority in the Lok Sabha,” Chidambaram had said.