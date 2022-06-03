‘UP will lead India’s growth story in 21st century’: PM Modi hails BJP’s ‘double-engine’ govt

Highlighting the power of Uttar Pradesh’s “double-engine sarkar” at the Investors’ Summit in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the BJP governments, both at Centre and state, are working towards making UP the major driver behind “India’s growth story in the 21st century.”

“For faster growth, our double engine government is working together on infrastructure, investment and manufacturing. The allocation of unprecedented capital expenditure of Rs 7.50 lakh crore in this year’s budget is a step in this direction,” PM Modi said while addressing the conclave in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and many big industrialists, including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani.



While pointing out that the world is acknowledging India’s rise, PM Modi said, “I believe that it is Uttar Pradesh that will give momentum to India’s growth story in the 21st century. In the next 10 years, Uttar Pradesh will be a big driving force for India.”



PM Modi also drew the investors’ attention towards the huge potential that the vast stretch of land in the state next to the Ganga offers in the field of natural farming.

“We have worked to strengthen India as a nation with our reforms. One Nation-One Tax GST, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Mobility Card, One Nation-One Ration Card. All these efforts are a reflection of our solid and clear policies, said PM Modi.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh, while addressing the summit, stressed on how India was being taken seriously by world leaders.

“Today, India has reached a level where the world listens to us carefully,” said Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore during his one-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. Later in the day, he is expected to visit the Pathri Mata Mandir in Kanpur along with President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the information shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).