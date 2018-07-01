UP will become open defecation free by October 2 this year, says Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister also directed the district magistrates to ensure that illegal abattoirs are shut down, and strict action is taken against the guilty. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh will become open defecation free (ODF) by October 2 this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today. “The target is to make the state open defecation free by October 2, 2018. All the district magistrates must ensure that this target is achieved by the said date,” Adityanath told officials at a meeting here. He asked the district magistrates to take personal interest in completion of the task. Asserting that adequate funds had been provided for construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Adityanath said the task should be accelerated so that the target is achieved in time.

The chief minister also directed the district magistrates to ensure that illegal abattoirs are shut down, and strict action is taken against the guilty. Adityanath asked the district magistrates to continuously monitor the various development works and the law and order situation in their respective districts.

He said the district magistrates had a special role in ensuring the success of the ‘Sanchari Rog Niyantran Abhiyan’ (Communicable Diseases Control Campaign) aimed at curtailing encephalitis. Adityanath ordered the district magistrates to undertake relief measures in flood-affected districts of the state.