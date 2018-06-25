​​​
  3. UP weather forecast: Rains, thunderstorm very likely in Uttar Pradesh today, says MeT department

UP weather forecast: Rains, thunderstorm very likely in Uttar Pradesh today, says MeT department

Rains or thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 25, the Meteorological department said.

By: | Lucknow | Published: June 25, 2018 10:52 AM
UP weather, UP weather report, UP weather forecast, UP weather latest news, UP weather today, rain, thunderstorm, UP weather rain, UP weather high aler Rains or thunderstorm are very likely at a few places over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 26 and at many places over eastern parts of the state on June 27. (PTI)

Rains or thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 25, the Meteorological department said. Rains or thunderstorm are very likely at a few places over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 26 and at many places over eastern parts of the state on June 27.

Similarly, rains or thunderstorm are very likely at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh on June 26 and 27. On Saturday, the day temperatures were appreciably above normal all over the state except the Gorakhpur division, where it was normal.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 45.1 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Agra. Meanwhile, the Lucknow district administration has ordered that all the schools till class 12 will remain close till June 30 due to severe heat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top