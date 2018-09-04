UP weather forecast: Heavy rains lash Lucknow, 6 districts, traffic disrupted; more downpour expected in next 48-hours

Heavy rains lashed Lucknow on Tuesday morning with water logging and traffic snarls reported from many parts. (PTI)

Rains continued to wreck havoc in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with flooding reported from seven districts, an official said.

Rains have been battering most parts of the state since the past 10 days. Rivers in many districts are in spate and evacuation has been ordered in vast parts of low-lying areas in eastern parts of the state.

It has been raining continuously in Barabanki and Hardoi for over 24 hours, leading to flood-like situation at most places. Low-lying areas in Ambedkarnagar is on alert as the Ghaghra river has inundated its banks.

Ghaghra’s water have entered many villages in Mau, Azamgarh and Ballia. Ganga river in Ballia and Sai river in Jaunpur are also in spate and are endangering a large population living on the banks, an official told IANS.

The Rapta bridge has collapsed in Kerakat in Jaunpur, wrecking havoc in nearby areas. More than a dozen villages in Bairiya tehsil of Ballia are also inundated.

Water level in the Gomti river is also rising. Low-lying areas in Allahabad have been submerged after heavy rains and gushing waters of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna.

More rains have been predicted in the state in the next 48-hours till Thursday.