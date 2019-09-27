UP Vidhan Sabha byelection 2019: Date, schedule, candidate list – All you need to know

The 11 seats up for byelections include Pratapgarh, Lucknow Cantt, Rampur, Gangoh, Govindpur, Jalalpur, Zaidpur, Iglas, Manikpur, Ghosi and Balha. (File photo/PTI)



Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha by-election 2019: Eleven legislative seats in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to go to polls on October 21, 2019 to elect new members from constituencies which fell vacant in the last few months. The counting for the byelection is slated for October 24, 2019.

The 11 seats up for byelections include Pratapgarh, Lucknow Cantt, Rampur, Gangoh, Govindpur, Jalalpur, Zaidpur, Iglas, Manikpur, Ghosi and Balha. As per Section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a by-election has to be held within six months when a seat falls vacant in an Assembly or Lok Sabha.

At least 10 of these seats were left vacant after its representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2019 and hence the by-elections are being conducted in their constituencies as a result. The Hamirpur assembly seat, on the other hand, went to polls after BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel was disqualified due to alleged involvement in a murder case.

UP Vidhan Sabha by-election 2019 dates, schedule

The schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls will be the same as for the Maharashtra and Haryana elections.

Important Dates

Last date to file nomination for bypolls – September 30, 2019 (Monday)

Date of scrutiny of nominations – October 01, 2019 (Tuesday)

Last date to withdraw the poll nomination – October 03, 2019 (Thursday)

Date of Polling – October 21, 2019 (Monday)

Date of Counting – October 24, 2019 (Thursday)

Date before the election shall be completed – October 27, 2019 (Sunday)

The Election Commission (EC) had announced bypolls at a media on September 21 that there will be 64 assembly constituencies in 18 states and union territories which will go to polls. Only one byelection for a single Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will take place which is Samastipur.

SP only named a few candidates for the bypolls whereas BSP announced all of the names.

This also marks the first time that the former allies – SP and the BSP will have a face off in the assembly bypolls after the crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok sabha elections. Congress, on the other hand, is hoping for a few unexpected results with Priyanka Gandhi at the helm.

BJP, fresh from its euphoric win in the 2019 Lok sabha polls, is yet to declare its candidates. BJP had won a thumping majority in 2017 UP assembly elections, defeating the Samajwadi Party and is hoping to win more to gain more numbers in the UP assembly.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-election 2019 candidate and constituency list

Lucknow Cantt byelection

Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi who was earlier the MLA for Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat vacated the seat after her Lok sabha win from Allahabad (Prayagraj) constituency. BSP named Arun Dwivedi as its candidate while Congress has nominated Dilpreet Singh as its candidate. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.

Pratapgarh byelection

The seat fell vacant after BJP’s Lal Gupta won the Lok Sabha election from Pratapgarh. Congress has pitted Neeraj Tripathi, who is the Youth Congress chief of UP East zone, from this assembly seat. Ranjit Singh Patel is the BSP candidate from the seat.

Rampur byelection

Veteran SP leader Azam Khan too vacated his Rampur seat as he won the Lok Sabha elections from the same seat. Notably, Khan has been the MLA for nine terms from Rampur assembly constituency. Zubair Masood Khan is now the SP candidate from Rampur.

Gangoh byelection

Located in the Saharanpur district and among the five assembly constituencies in the Kairana Lok Sabha, Gangoh had MLA Pradeep Chaudhary as its MLA before he won as Kairana MP. Nauman Masood has been fielded by the Congress.

Manikpur byelection

The Congress has nominated Ranjana Pandey from the Manikpur Assembly seat while Rajnarayan Nirala will be the BSP candidate from the seat.

Iglas byelection

BJP’s Rajvir Singh Valmiki Diler represented Iglas as an MLA vacated the seat after he won the Hathras Lok Sabha seat. Abhay Kumar is the BSP candidate from the seat while Congress nominated Umesh Kumar Diwakar from Iglas.

Govind Nagar byelection

Govind Nagar Assembly seat was earlier represented by Satyadev Pachauri however, he won the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat. In the by-election, Devi Prasad Tiwari is the BSP candidate from the Assembly seat while Karishma Thakur has been chosen by the Congress.

READ ALSO | Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand named among BSP star campaigners for UP by-election

Balha byelection

Akshaywar Lal Gaud who was the Balha MLA assembly seat won from the Bahraich seat. BSP has nominated Ramesh Gautam from Balha.

Jaidpur

Upendra Rawat, the BJP MLA from Jaidpur, vacated the seat after the Lok Sabha elections. Akhilesh Ambedkar from the BSP has been fielded from Jaidpur while Tanuj Punia has been fielded by the Congress.

Jalalpur

Rakesh Pandey was chosen from Jalalpur as the BSP candidate and Sunil Mishra was nominated by the Congress.

Ghosi

Abdul Qayyum Ansari has been given ticket from Ghosi by the BSP. Congress, on the other hand fielded Raj Mangal Yadav.