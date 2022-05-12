UP top cop Mukul Goel shunted out for ‘inefficiency’, ‘neglecting work’

Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post for allegedly neglecting his duties and not taking interest in work. Goel, who assumed the charge as the UP Director General of Police (DGP) in June 2021, will now be posted as DG, Civil Defence.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has been given the additional charge of the state’s police chief, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

A 1987 batch IPS officer, Goel had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force before taking charge as the UP DGP.

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.