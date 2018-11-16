UP strongman Raja Bhaiya floats own political party, to oppose SC/ST Act and reservation in promotions

It was in October that reports surfaced about Raja Bhaiya forming a new party. The six-time MLA was likely to announce a new political party on November 30, one of his aides had said then. (File: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya on Friday announced the formation of a political party and had said that he has approached the Election Commission for the registration of his political front. Raja Bhaiya is an independent legislator from Kunda assembly seat of Pratapgarh district.

According to several media reports, the new party may be called ‘Jansatta Party’ and is likely to contest in the Lok Sabha elections next year. A staunch opponent of BSP chief Mayawati, amendment to the SC/ST Act, and the reservation in promotion policy are likely to be the primary targets of his political party. The amendment in the SC/ST Act by the Centre has created an uproar among the general category castes and opposition to the changes have been witnessed in many parts of the country. Raja Bhaiya enjoys considerable influence in eastern UP and enjoys the support of Rajput community across the state and beyond.

“I have completed 25 years in politics, have been an Independent politician and MLA, so now have decided to form a political party. Have approached EC for registration,” ANI quoted Singh as saying

It was in October that reports surfaced about Raja Bhaiya forming a new party. The six-time MLA was likely to announce a new political party on November 30, one of his aides had said then.

Independent MLA from Babaganj constituency, Vinod Kumar Saroj, had said then that Raja Bhaiya is completing 25 years in politics and is expected to announce a new party on November 30 at a public rally in Lucknow.

The supporters of Raja Bhaiya had launched a social media campaign to seek public opinion on the political course he should take, he had said and almost 80 per cent of the people suggested that he should float a new party, Saroj had claimed and said that in accordance with the people’s views, the process to launch a new party is underway.

A controversial strongman hailing from Pratapgarh, Raja Bhaiya has served as a minister during the regimes of Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh, and Akhilesh Yadav. He wields considerable clout among the Thakur voters.