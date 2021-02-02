  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Shrawasti tops Niti Aayog aspirational district ranking in December

By: |
February 2, 2021 8:15 PM

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking.

NITI AayogDhalai (Tripura) and Garhwa (Jharkhand) have been placed at the second and the third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh has topped in the ranking of aspirational districts by government think tank Niti Aayog in December 2020.

Dhalai (Tripura) and Garhwa (Jharkhand) have been placed at the second and the third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Related News

Baksa (Assam) and Bokaro (Jharkhand) have been ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in December 2020.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking.

Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP Shrawasti tops Niti Aayog aspirational district ranking in December
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Illusionary lollipop’: DMK’s Stalin on Centre’s mega infra push for Tamil Nadu in Budget
2West Bengal: Two-time TMC legislator Dipak Haldar joins BJP day after resignation
3WATCH: Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vehicle attacked in Jalalabad