Five members of the same family were found dead in a village of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. Officials suspect it may be a case of mass suicide, according to a report by news agency IANS.

The deceased were a man, his wife and their three children. The matter came to light when villagers became concerned after the family did not step out of their room for a long time on Tuesday morning, the report said.

Neighbours looked inside the room through a window and were shocked to see all five family members lying still. They immediately informed the police.

Glasses of milk near the bodies raise suspicion

When police reached the house, they found glasses of milk near the bodies. This raised suspicion that some poisonous substance may have been mixed with the milk. A forensic team was called, and samples and other evidence were collected from the spot, the report mentioned.

Mahavan Circle Officer Shweta Verma said that a video was recovered from the house, suggesting that the family took the extreme step on their own. All aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.

“Prima facie, it appears that the man first killed his wife and children and then ended his own life. There is no indication of involvement of any third party at this stage,” IANS quoted Verma as saying.

Cause of death yet to be confirmed

Police officials said the family members were found unconscious inside the house and were declared dead after a medical examination.

While initial findings point towards the consumption of poisonous substances, the exact cause and time of death will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports are received, the report said.

All five bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Senior police officers are questioning family members, relatives and nearby residents to find out whether the family was facing financial problems, family disputes, or any other form of pressure, it added.

The family’s recent movements and social conditions are also under scrutiny.

The incident has left the village in shock and grief. Police said a clearer picture will emerge once the forensic analysis and post-mortem reports are available.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is in distress or struggling with mental health, please seek help immediately.