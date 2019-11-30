What happened when Unnao DM asked teacher to read Class 8 English book | WATCH VIDEO

Unnao DM Devendra Kumar Pandey during a surprise inspection of a govt school. (Photo/ANI)

Unnao School Viral Video: A video showing the woeful condition of standard of teaching in government schools of Uttar Pradesh has gone viral. The video shows a teacher of a school in Unnao district struggling to read Class 8 English book.

The video released by news agency ANI shows District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey asking a woman teacher to read a para from a book. Furious over her inability to do so, the DM ordered the teacher’s immediate suspension.

“She should be suspended immediately. She is a teacher and can’t even read…she can’t read English,” Devendra Pandey is seen telling other officials present at the spot. The teacher tries to clarify but to no avail. “…so what…you are a graduate. I didn’t ask you the meaning anything. I didn’t ask you to translate this, I just asked you to read,” he says.

WATCH VIDEO: Unnao teacher fails to read Class 8 book

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

The incident took place during a surprise inspection of a government school in Sikandarpur Sarausi area of the district.

The DM first interacted with the students. During the interaction, he noticed that Class 8 students were unable to read their book. He then summoned the teacher.

The incident has come to light just days after the mid-day meal shocker where as many as 85 students were served one litre of milk diluted with water at a primary school in Sonbhadra.