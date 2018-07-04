UP SC/ST Commission issues notice to AMU, wants reservation for Dalits

Holding that the Aligarh Muslim University was not a minority institution just days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes at the varsity, Chairman of the UP SC/ST Commission Brij Lal issued a notice to AMU seeking an explanation on why it doesn’t provide reservation to the students of SC/ST communities.

“We have asked (AMU) as to why SC/ST communities have not been given benefits of reservation. Under what circumstances it has been done,” Lal said.

The Aligarh Muslim University is governed by the AMU Act 1981 which grants it the minority status. The law was enacted by the Parliament of India. According to the Article 15(5) of the Constitution, minority institutes are exempted from implementing Constitutional reservations.

However, Lal argued that AMU is not a minority institution. To attest his assertion, he said that the Supreme Court and High Courts have so far not established that AMU is not a minority institution. He compared the AMU to other Central universities that are set up and governed by a Central Act.

He said that if the AMU refused to implement the provision of reservations as per the Constitution, the Commission will use its power to summon them. “The Supreme Court has not yet passed any order in which the AMU was prevented from providing reservation benefits to SC/STs. In light of HC and SC directives, it has been established that the AMU is not a minority institution,” he said.

The matter escalated last month when Yogi Adityanath during a rally demanded a quota for Dalits in minority institutes like AMU and Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia.

Yesterday, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam had written a letter a letter to Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor stating that the university should provide reservation to Dalits till the court decides the matter.