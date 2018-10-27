UP registers record wheat procurement at 53 lakh tonnes, Yogi Adityanath says drew inspiration from Chhattisgarh

wheat procurement, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, wheat procurement Uttar Pradesh

Just a few months ahead of the general elections, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has made an all-time high procurement of wheat. According to a report in The Indian Express, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that government has procured about 53 lakh tonnes of wheat, surpassing previous highest procurement recorded of 50.63 lakh tonnes in 2012-13.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, he said that the procurement is built upon the inspiration drawn from the Chhattisgarh government. He said that BJP president Amit Shah had last year asked him to take lessons from Chhattisgarh in the procurement of foodgrain so that farmers get a direct benefit from the minimum support price mechanism of the government.

“On the issue of our promise to farmers, BJP president Amit Shah suggested that I take a look at paddy procurement mechanism in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

“I sent a team there (in Chhattisgarh) to understand the procurement mechanism before we decided to focus big on procurement from farmers,” Adityanath added.

He said that after assuming the charge of the state in March 2017, he has continuously worked for increasing the procurement target. The government had procured 37 lakh tonnes of wheat last year, against about 8 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 under the Samajwadi Party government.

Adityanath said that his government has also set an ambitious target of procuring a minimum of 50 lakh tonnes of paddy this year.

“Our drive is to buy directly from the farmers, bypassing middlemen,” Adityanath said.

On government’s decision to waive off farm loan, he said that banks were avoiding taking calls with regard to BJP’s poll promise of loan waiver but the government was committed to fulfilling its promise.

“They did not have confidence whether the state will repay their finances. We did it in one go from our budget,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had in April last year announced over Rs 36,000 crore of farm loan waiver of marginal farmers in the state. The decision was a key poll promise made by the party.