UP records name Azam Khan as land mafia on portal, 13 FIRs against SP leader in a week

Azam Khan’s reaction comes after the Rampur district administration placed his name on the anti-land mafia portal on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has accused the BJP of practicing vendetta politics after his name was added to the anti-land mafia portal. Speaking to reporters about FIRs filed against him, Khan said that the BJP government was targeting him ever since he won the Lok Sabha elections from Rampur. He said that all the allegations are false and a part of a conspiracy to defame him and the prestigious Jauhar University.

“Since I won the election against BJP, I am being punished. All allegations are false. They can investigate if they want to. There are enemies all around me,” he told ANI. The Rampur MP said that his name was put on the portal merely on the basis of FIRs and that no inquiry was done by the administration. He claimed that most of the FIRs were filed within hours.

“This shows how the law was misused for political vendetta,” he said, adding that he has full faith in the judiciary of the country and that he will come out clean.

Khan’s reaction comes after the Rampur district administration placed his name on the anti-land mafia portal on Thursday. This came after 13 FIRs were filed against him on land-grabbing charges, something the SP leader claims happened within a span of one week . Besides Khan, Alay Hasan Khan, a former circle officer in Rampur, also features on the portal. Hasan is a close aide of Khan.

Khan has been named in FIRs lodged by 26 farmers of the district. They accused him of forcibly acquiring their land to set up the Jauhar University when the Samajwadi Party was in power.

Rampur District Magistrate Aujaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that Khan and Hasan have been named as land mafia by the administration. He said that Khan and Hasan acquired land from farmers for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.