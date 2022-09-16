UP rains: 9 killed as wall of Army enclave collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow

In a tragic incident, nine labourers were killed in Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday. According to the police, the labourers were living in huts outside the Army enclave in Dilkusha area of the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told news agency PTI that the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains. One person was pulled out alive from the debris, the officer added.

“Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed,” Mordia said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of the injured https://t.co/jCESWfT5re — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

“We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive,” he added.

More details are awaited.