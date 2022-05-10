UP: Properties worth Rs 67 crore owned by slain gangster Vikas Dubey seized by Yogi govt

As many as 23 properties worth Rs 67 crore belonging to slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his family members were attached by the Kanpur district administration on Monday.

Dubey was killed in a police encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain two years ago, days after he and his men gunned down a DSP and seven other policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village.

The properties, which included both movable and immovable assets, were allegedly earned through illegal means. The written orders for the attachment of all properties were issued under the Gangster Act by the district magistrate’s court while acting on a report filed by the superintendent of police (Kanpur Outer).

“The properties belonged to Vikas Dubey, his wife Richa Dubey, other family members and close relatives. They were located in Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow besides Kanpur. A letter is being sent to District Magistrates of Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow to seize the listed properties,” said Kanpur District Magistrate Neha Sharma in a video statement.

“I have made a written request to the district magistrates of Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow to appoint the receivers having rank of sub-divisional magistrate or tehsildar (revenue officer) for these properties,” she further added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, Ajit Kumar Sinha said, “We are collecting details of properties owned by Dubey’s associates and also other co-accused in the Bikru attack. Letters have been sent to the concerned authorities to provide more details.”

At time of his encounter in 2020, over 60 criminal cases were filed against Dubey with the first dating back to the early nineties. He was declared an absconder after he went into hiding after being named as the main accused in the killing of eight cops at the time of his arrest. With a bounty on his head, Dubey was eventually captured on July 9, 2020 in Ujjain. A day later, he was shot down in an encounter after a police vehicle carrying him overturned.