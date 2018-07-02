UP Police’s encounter spree faces SC test: Supreme Court seeks Yogi Adityanath government’s reply

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the PIL filed by the NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL).

The Supreme Court has sought Yogi Adityanath government’s reply on a number of encounters carried out by the Uttar Pradesh police ever since he came to power in 2017. The top court sought government’s reply on a plea alleging several fake encounters have taken place in the state in recent past. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the PIL filed by the NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL). Appearing for PUCL, lawyer Sanjay Parikh claimed that state police have carried out as many as 500 encounters in Uttar Pradesh recently, killing 58 people so far.

The bench, which also included Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, did not accept the plea that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which had earlier issued a notice to the state government on the issue, be also made a party in the present proceedings.

Further inputs awaited