Two Uttar Pradesh cops thrash man as terrified child looked on, suspended after video goes viral

UP cops beating man viral video: The Uttar Pradesh police has suspended two of its personnel for mercilessly beating a man on a road in full public view. A video of the incident which took place in Siddharth Nagar district has now gone viral. The video shows the two cops thrashing the man continuously while a little child pleads them to leave his uncle.

The police claimed that the man, Rinku Yadav, was drunk and abusing a person in his locality. Siddharthnagar SP Dharam Veer Singh told The Indian Express that Sakarpar police outpost in-charge Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad were sent to look into a brawl that took place during Muharram on Tuesday.

“The policemen dealt with the situation in an unacceptable manner. It was a disgusting and condemnable act of indiscipline. Following an inquiry by our SP Sadar, we suspended the policemen,” the newspaper quoted SP Dharam Veer Singh, as saying.