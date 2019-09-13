Two Uttar Pradesh cops thrash man as terrified child looked on, suspended after video goes viral

By: |
Published: September 13, 2019 12:07:36 PM

The video shows the two cops thrashing the man continuously while a little child appeals them to leave his uncle.

up cops suspended, uttar pradesh news, up police news, up police viral videoA grab from the viral video of the incident. (ANI)

UP cops beating man viral video: The Uttar Pradesh police has suspended two of its personnel for mercilessly beating a man on a road in full public view. A video of the incident which took place in Siddharth Nagar district has now gone viral. The video shows the two cops thrashing the man continuously while a little child pleads them to leave his uncle.

The police claimed that the man, Rinku Yadav, was drunk and abusing a person in his locality. Siddharthnagar SP Dharam Veer Singh told The Indian Express that Sakarpar police outpost in-charge Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad were sent to look into a brawl that took place during Muharram on Tuesday.“The policemen dealt with the situation in an unacceptable manner. It was a disgusting and condemnable act of indiscipline. Following an inquiry by our SP Sadar, we suspended the policemen,” the newspaper quoted SP Dharam Veer Singh, as saying.

 

The video of the incident shows Mishra and Prasad beating Yadav repeatedly while also abusing him. At one point, one of the cops even sits on the man who is dragged and forced to sit on the ground, while the second one kicks him from behind.

A little child, watching the whole incident, even walks up to him at one point, however, the cops continue to assault the man.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Two Uttar Pradesh cops thrash man as terrified child looked on, suspended after video goes viral
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition