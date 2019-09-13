Two Uttar Pradesh cops thrash man as terrified child looked on, suspended after video goes viral

The video shows the two cops thrashing the man continuously while a little child appeals them to leave his uncle.
UP cops beating man viral video: The Uttar Pradesh police has suspended two of its personnel for mercilessly beating a man on a road in full public view. A video of the incident which took place in Siddharth Nagar district has now gone viral. The video shows the two cops thrashing the man continuously while a little child pleads them to leave his uncle.
#WATCH: Man thrashed by two police personnel in Siddharthnagar over alleged traffic violation. UP Police have taken cognisance of the incident and suspended the two police personnel. (Viral video) pic.twitter.com/0dWvnSV0lL
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 13, 2019
The video of the incident shows Mishra and Prasad beating Yadav repeatedly while also abusing him. At one point, one of the cops even sits on the man who is dragged and forced to sit on the ground, while the second one kicks him from behind.
A little child, watching the whole incident, even walks up to him at one point, however, the cops continue to assault the man.
