UP Police to reward cop who shouted ‘thain-thain’ during encounter after gun jammed

The police officer who shouted ‘thain-thain’ when his pistol jammed during an encounter is set to get a bravery award for his ‘quick thinking’ in such a troubling situation. Last week, a video which went viral showed Kumar mimicking gunshots after his weapon stuck during a search operation. He was a part of a team that was looking for a wanted criminal in Sambhal Kotwali.

The Indian Express reported that Sambhal SP Yamuna Prasad would present a certificate of bravery to Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar for his actions. The UP police have termed Kumar’s act as a ‘strategic step’ for several reasons. Prasad said that sometimes, police scream ‘maaro-maaro’ and ‘pakdo-pakdo’ to scare the criminals.

SP Prasad had sought a detailed report on the encounter from the Additional SP and has been informed that the criminals were hiding there and what Kumar showed was “quick thinking”. Prasad would give a certificate of bravery to the five-member team and also recommend them for DGP commendation, the report said.

This incident happened last week when a team had gone to nab a criminal Rukhshaad aka Bhatija who is wanted in Sambhal Kotwali. The police had got information that the gangster was hiding in the Asmauli police station area. Later, the police got to know that two of Bhatija’s associates were in the forest area.

To arrest them, another team was dispatched for a search operation. During the operation, Kumar’s pistol jammed. “He tried to fix it…but to no avail…so as a last resort, he made those noises,” Prasad said.