UP Police foils loot bid in Greater Noida, 2 arrested

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday claimed to have thwarted a major robbery attempt at a fuel station in Greater Noida after an encounter with assailants.

Two of the three accused were arrested after the shootout near Sigma 4 area of Greater Noida, the police said.

Following a tip off that the robbers were planning to target the fuel station, the police had stepped up vigil in the area, a senior official said.

“We had received an input that the trio would target the filling station. One of the accused somehow knew that on Saturday the owner of the station would be taking out a huge amount of cash to put it in the bank. They were waiting for this moment,” Circle Officer Greater Noida 1st Amit Mishra said.

He said the police were tracking the movement of the accused.

“The robbers were on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by a police team just near the fuel station. When gestured to stop for enquiry, they opened fire on the police team and tried to flee, prompting the police to retaliate,” Mishra said.

One of the assailants, Yogesh, was arrested after he was shot in the leg. His associate, Pramod, was also held.

The third person however managed to flee and search is underway to nab him, Mishra said.

Asked about the value of the cash they were planning to rob, the police said it was estimated to be “around Rs 50 lakh”.

According to the police, Pramod and Yogesh, both residents of Rabupura, have serious cases, including those of murder, registered against them.

The duo has been remanded in judicial custody and booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Two country-made pistols and bullets were seized from the accused and they have also been booked under the Arms Act, Mishra said.