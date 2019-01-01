UP Police carries out massive drive against illegal arms in Muzaffarnagar, 42 arrested

By: | Published: January 1, 2019 10:31 AM

As many as 42 people have been arrested in a drive against illegal arms in this district, police said here on Tuesday.

Representative Image: Reuters

As many as 42 people have been arrested in a drive against illegal arms in this district, police said here on Tuesday. Also, a large number of arms have been recovered following raids at illegal weapons manufacturing units in the district, they said.

According to SSP Sudhir Kumar, the drive was a carried out on Monday and a large number of country-made weapons were seized. A house in Khatoli town of the district was raided by police which led to seizure of some arms while one person was arrested, SP City Ombir Singh said.

Read Also| Watch: Rani Mukerji gets massively trolled for her opinion on #MeToo movement!   

In Jolla village under Budhana police station, an illegal arms manufacturing unit was unearthed and a large number of weapons being made there was seized, a police official said, adding one person has been arrested in this connection.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP Police carries out massive drive against illegal arms in Muzaffarnagar, 42 arrested
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition