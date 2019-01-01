UP Police carries out massive drive against illegal arms in Muzaffarnagar, 42 arrested

As many as 42 people have been arrested in a drive against illegal arms in this district, police said here on Tuesday.
As many as 42 people have been arrested in a drive against illegal arms in this district, police said here on Tuesday. Also, a large number of arms have been recovered following raids at illegal weapons manufacturing units in the district, they said.
According to SSP Sudhir Kumar, the drive was a carried out on Monday and a large number of country-made weapons were seized. A house in Khatoli town of the district was raided by police which led to seizure of some arms while one person was arrested, SP City Ombir Singh said.
Read Also| Watch: Rani Mukerji gets massively trolled for her opinion on #MeToo movement!
In Jolla village under Budhana police station, an illegal arms manufacturing unit was unearthed and a large number of weapons being made there was seized, a police official said, adding one person has been arrested in this connection.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.