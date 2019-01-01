UP Police carries out massive drive against illegal arms in Muzaffarnagar, 42 arrested

Representative Image: Reuters

As many as 42 people have been arrested in a drive against illegal arms in this district, police said here on Tuesday. Also, a large number of arms have been recovered following raids at illegal weapons manufacturing units in the district, they said.

According to SSP Sudhir Kumar, the drive was a carried out on Monday and a large number of country-made weapons were seized. A house in Khatoli town of the district was raided by police which led to seizure of some arms while one person was arrested, SP City Ombir Singh said.

Read Also| Watch: Rani Mukerji gets massively trolled for her opinion on #MeToo movement!

In Jolla village under Budhana police station, an illegal arms manufacturing unit was unearthed and a large number of weapons being made there was seized, a police official said, adding one person has been arrested in this connection.