UP police book National Bravery Award recipient Nazia Khan in a land dispute case

National bravery award winner Nazia Khan and her mother have been booked under stringent sections of the IPC by the Agra police. According to media reports, the FIR was filed against Khan, her mother and six others at the orders of the court. The case pertains to the ownership of a land near Taj Mahal in Agra.

Khan, a recipient of the bravery award this year by the President said that she and her family members were beaten by a group of people but the police, instead of taking action against the culprits, have booked them.

Reacting to Khan’s allegation, police said that they are investigating a video of the brawl which has been going viral on internet. The case pertains to ownership of a piece of a land in the city of Agra. Reports say that on April 20, Khan had visited the land which falls under the jurisdiction of Tajganj police station. It was then that the brawl had started.

Khan had alleged that lawyer Kripal Singh and members linked to him had misbehaved and even lodged a case. Kripal Singh had also filed a counter-complaint against Khan.

The video of the brawl had gone viral on internet on April 20. Lawyer Kripal Singh had later submitted a plea in the court following which the court issued an order to file a case under the Section 156(3) of the IPC.

Nazia Khan has received various awards for her bravery and social works. This year, the 18-year-old girl was bestowed with the prestigious Bharat Award at the National Bravery Award ceremony for saving a minor girl from getting abducted. Khan was also designated Special Police Officer (SPO) of Agra as a mark of honour.