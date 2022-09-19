UP Police blocks Samajwadi Party’s protest march to state Assembly against inflation, cites lack of permission

High drama ensued on Monday as the Samajwadi Party’s protest march to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly against inflation and unemployment was blocked by the police in Lucknow citing lack of permission. The march was led by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and comprised several party leaders and workers. It coincided with the beginning of the Monsoon Session of the UP Assembly today.

According to the Lucknow police, the SP had not taken any permission for the march led by the former chief minister. However, they were provided a designated route for the march, which they refused to take.

“They hadn’t taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which wouldn’t have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We’ve no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won’t be a problem,” Joint CP (Law & Order) Piyush Mordia said.



Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today that the government was willing to answer all questions of the opposition during the Monsoon session.

“There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following law and order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders,” the Chief Minister said.

The Samajwadi Party, however, hit out at the BJP government, accusing it of violating democratic rights and preventing the party from raising people’s issues.