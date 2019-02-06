UP Police arrests Hindu Mahasabha leader who recreated Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Shakun Pandey shoots at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi. (File)

National secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) Pooja Shakun Pandey, who became the centre of controversy after shooting a Mahatma Gandhi effigy to mark his death anniversary on January 30, has been arrested. The Aligarh Police arrested her along with her husband, the national spokesperson of ABHM, Ashok Pandey on Wednesday.

On the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on January 30, 2019, the Hindu Mahasabha leader shot an effigy of Gandhi with an air pistol to ‘recreate’ his assassination by Nathuran Godse, who was also a member of the same organisation. A video of the incident also surfaced in social media, which sparked outrage.

The effigy was also burnt later at the Gandhi Park office of Hindu Mahasabha, Nathuram Godse was garlanded and sweets were distributed. The Mahasabha also told the media that the act will be held every year, and an effigy will be burnt like Ravana’s during Dusshera.

Ashok Pandey later said that they find nothing wrong in what they did. “It is like Ravana Dahan. Gandhi is responsible for India’s partition, in which over 10 lakh Hindus lost their lives. Moreover, we did it in our office premises,” Indian Express reported. The Mahasabha celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary as ‘Shaurya Divas’ in honour of Nathuram Godse.

An FIR was lodged against nine people, including Pooja and Ashok, and they were booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) – and the Special Powers Act has also been imposed on the accused for burning the effigy.