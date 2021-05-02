UP Panchayat Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes for block, zila and gram panchayat today at 8 am

UP Block, Zila and Gram Panchayat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: The first phase on April 15 and the second round on April 19 recorded a turnout of 71 per cent. In the third phase on April 26, 73.5 per cent of registered voters turned out to exercise their franchise while around 75 per cent polling was recorded in the final phase.
The panchayat elections were held in four phases, Phase-I on April 15, Phase-II on April 19, Phase-III on April 26 and Phase-IV on April 29.
UP Panchayat Election Result 2021 Live: Counting of votes for block, zila and gram panchayat will commence from 8 am. The panchayat elections were held in four phases, Phase-I on April 15, Phase-II on April 19, Phase-III on April 26 and Phase-IV on April 29. A total of 12.39 crore voters were eligible to cast their vote for 7,32,563 wards of 58,189 Gram Panchayats, 75,855 wards of 826 area panchayat, and 3,051 district panchayat members. The Election Commission had set up a total of 80,762 polling centres with 2,03,050 booths. Despite holding the polls amid COVID-19 guidelines, over 100 teachers who were deployed in poll duty succumbed to COVID-19. The first phase on April 15 and the second round on April 19 recorded a turnout of 71 per cent. In the third phase on April 26, 73.5 per cent of registered voters turned out to exercise their franchise while around 75 per cent polling was recorded in the final phase.
In the first phase, 18 districts went to the polls. These were Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareli, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Sharavasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi. Those who went to the polls in the second phase include Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh. In the third phase, Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur, Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ballia went to the polls. The fourth phase polls were held in Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau.
The Supreme Court yesterday refused to stay the counting process amid raging Covid-19. The State Election Commission (SEC) has said that the candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the counting centres only if they have tested negative for virus in the 48 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process or taken both doses of the vaccine. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Hrishikesh Roy passed the order in a special hearing on notifications and assurances of the SEC that the Covid protocols will be followed at all the 829 counting centres.
