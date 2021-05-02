UP Panchayat Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes for block, zila and gram panchayat today at 8 am

The panchayat elections were held in four phases, Phase-I on April 15, Phase-II on April 19, Phase-III on April 26 and Phase-IV on April 29.

UP Panchayat Election Result 2021 Live: Counting of votes for block, zila and gram panchayat will commence from 8 am. The panchayat elections were held in four phases, Phase-I on April 15, Phase-II on April 19, Phase-III on April 26 and Phase-IV on April 29. A total of 12.39 crore voters were eligible to cast their vote for 7,32,563 wards of 58,189 Gram Panchayats, 75,855 wards of 826 area panchayat, and 3,051 district panchayat members. The Election Commission had set up a total of 80,762 polling centres with 2,03,050 booths. Despite holding the polls amid COVID-19 guidelines, over 100 teachers who were deployed in poll duty succumbed to COVID-19. The first phase on April 15 and the second round on April 19 recorded a turnout of 71 per cent. In the third phase on April 26, 73.5 per cent of registered voters turned out to exercise their franchise while around 75 per cent polling was recorded in the final phase.

In the first phase, 18 districts went to the polls. These were Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareli, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Sharavasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi. Those who went to the polls in the second phase include Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh. In the third phase, Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur, Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ballia went to the polls. The fourth phase polls were held in Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau.

Read More