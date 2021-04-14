UP Panchayat Election 2021: Voting tomorrow for 2.21 lakh seats across 18 districts in Phase-1

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow, i.e. April 15.

UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: Voting for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections across 18 districts will be held tomorrow. The election that will be held using ballot papers is being seen as a semi-final to the 2022 Assembly election. An unprecedented 3.33 lakh candidates are in the fray for the 2.21 lakh seats going to polls for the posts of Zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and ward members.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Date and Time: Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow, i.e. April 15.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Constituency List: Districts that are going to the polls in the first phase are Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Candidate List: There are 11,442 candidates for the post of Zila panchayat members for 779 wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of kshetra panchayats. For the gram panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts. For gram panchayat wards, there are 1,26,613 candidates for 1,86,583 seats.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Party List: This is the first time that political parties are openly supporting the candidates. The candidates, however, will be contesting polls on symbols allocated by the EC. Apart from parties like the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, the AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s Azad Samaj Party are making their debut in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 COVID-19 Guidelines: Additional Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma has said that a three-member team was formed under the additional district magistrates to ensure the directives issued by the SEC were being followed. At the district level, the chief medical officers have been made nodal officers and stress has been laid on COVID-19 prevention. The voters will be required to have a mask and maintain social distancing. The EC will also be arranging PPE kits as per requirement.