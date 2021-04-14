  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Panchayat Election 2021 Voting Schedule: Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 1

April 14, 2021 10:38 AM

UP Panchayat Election Voting Schedule, UP Polls 2021 Phase 1 Constituencies List: Elections are being held for four posts- Gram Panchayat, Gram Pradhan, Block Panchayat and Zila Panchayat.

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Voting Schedule: Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections are being held in four phases – April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The voting will be held between 7 am to 6 pm. The campaigning for the first phase polls has concluded yesterday. There are 18 constituencies that are going to polls in Phase-I. Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Saifai family continues its dominance over Saifai Gram Panchayat. This time, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Mridula Yadav has been elected unopposed as BDC members in the Kshetra Panchayat for the second time.

Full List of phase-I constituencies going to polls:

Saharanpur
Ghaziabad
Rampur
Bareilly
Hathras
Agra
Kanpur City
Jhansi
Mahoba
Prayagraj
Raebareli
Hardoi
Ayodhya
Shravasti
Sant Kabir Nagar
Gorakhpur
Jaunpur
Bhadohi

As the stage is all set for the much-awaited Panchayat elections, the election commission has made adequate arrangements for conducting polling smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission is also struggling with the huge number of nominations received. According to reports, the Returning Officer has received around 3.40 lakh nominations for 2.21 lakh posts across 20 districts. The EC is expecting the numbers to go up to 3.50 lakh just like the 2015 polls. The election has turned interesting as the political parties this time are openly backing candidates. The Panchayat Election is also expected to set the tone for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Interestingly, the Aam Aadmi Party, AIMIM and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party are also contesting the Panchayat Polls. According to estimates, the total number of nominations for 8.69 lakh posts in all four phases may reach around 17 lakh.

Among the key candidates in the fray, are Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh for Zila panchayat post from Ward No. 26 of Jaunpur, Srikala Singh, who is a BJP member and wife of gangster-turned-politician and murder accused Dhananjay Singh, from Ward 45 of Jaunpur, and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s niece Sandhya Yadav who has the backing of the BJP for a Mainpuri district panchayat seat. Notably, the BJP has now withdrawn the candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of ex-BJP MP and rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The BJP had fielded her from Ward No 22 of Unnao district panchayat.

