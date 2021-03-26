UP Panchayat Election 2021: Polls to be held in four phases from April 15, results on May 2

UP Panchayat Election 2021

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Full Schedule, Polling Date, Result Date: Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections will take place in four phases beginning on April 15. The State Election Commission today announced the schedule, saying the first phase will take place on April 15, second phase on April 19, third phase on April 26 and fourth phase will take place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Recently, the Allahabad High Court had asked the state government of Yogi Adityanath to complete the panchayat election process by May 25.

The election was due in April-May but faced some hurdles due to disagreement over reservation of seats in villages. Ajay Kumar, a petitioner, had challenged the state government’s order which had fixed 1995 as the base year for rotating the reserved seats in village, blocks and district local bodies. He claimed that the order was in violation of an earlier notification that had fixed 2015 as the base year.

Upon these submissions, the court asked the government to follow the 2015 rules for seat reservation in the Panchayat elections.

In February, the High Court had asked the state election Commission to hold panchayat elections by April 30. It rejected the commission’s undertaking to hold the elections by May 2021. Further, the court had noted that the election of the panchayat should have been held on or before January 13, 2021.

The Panchayati Raj recently issued notification asking all district magistrates to prepare for the provisional order of reservation till March 19. The ministry had asked the administration to collect objections and prepare a list from 24 to 25 March.