UP Panchayat Election 2021: Phase-wise polling date, time, schedule, results — All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021
Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Full Schedule, Polling Date, Result Date: Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections will take place in four phases from April 15. The State Election Commission on Friday announced a detailed schedule, saying the first phase of polling will take place on April 15, second phase on April 19, third phase on April 26 and fourth on April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.
Bulandshahar Hapur Sambhal Shahjahanpur Aligarh Mathura Farukhabad Banda Kaushambi Sitapur Ambedkar Nagar Bahraich Basti Kushinagar Ghazipur Sonbhadra Mau
Nomination Dates and Time
For Phase-I: Nomination on April 3, 4 For Phase-II: Nomination on April 7, 8 For Phase-III: Nomination on April 13, 15 For Phase-IV: Nomination on April 17, 18
Nomination papers will be accepted between 8 am and 5 pm.
UP Municipal Election 2017
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the election by winning 14 of 16 mayor posts. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came at distant second position with win on just two seats. At least 11 other parties had contested the polls but drew blank. For Municipal councillor, 1300 seats were up for grab. Of these, the saffron party again cornered the lion’s share with win 597 seats. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party won 202 while BSP bagged 147 and the Congress secured 110 seats.
Reservation of seats in villages
The local body election was due in April-May but faced some hurdles due to disagreement over reservation of panchayat seats in villages. In February, the state government issued an order fixing 1995 as the base year for rotating the reserved seats in village, blocks and district local bodies. However, a petitioner, Ajay Kumar, challenged the order saying it was in violation of an earlier notification that had fixed 2015 as the base year. Upon these submissions, the court asked the government to follow the 2015 rules for seat reservation in the panchayat elections.
In February, the High Court had asked the state election Commission to hold panchayat elections by April 30. The court had rejected the EC’s undertaking to hold the elections by May 2021. The court had also noted that the panchayat election should have been held on or before January 13, 2021.