  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Panchayat Election 2021: Phase-wise polling date, time, schedule, results — All you need to know

By: |
March 27, 2021 12:36 PM

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Full Schedule, Voting and Result Date: The first phase of polling will take place on April 15, second phase on April 19, third phase on April 26 and fourth on April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

UP Panchayat Election 2021, Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat ElectionUttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Full Schedule, Polling Date, Result Date: Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections will take place in four phases from April 15. The State Election Commission on Friday announced a detailed schedule, saying the first phase of polling will take place on April 15, second phase on April 19, third phase on April 26 and fourth on April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

Poll Date and Timing

Related News

Phase-I: April 15
Phase-II: April 19
Phase-III: April 26
Phase-IV: April 29

Voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm.

Districts going to polls in Phase-I

Saharanpur
Ghaziabad
Rampur
Bareli
Hathras
Agra
Kanpur Nagar
Jhansi
Mahoba
Prayagraj
Hardoi
Ayodhya
Sharavasti
Sant Kabir Nagar
Gorakhpur
Jaunpur
Bhadohi

Districts Going to Polls in Phase-II

Muzaffarnagar
Baghpat
Gautambuddh Nagar
Bijnor
Amroha
Badayun
Eta
Mainpuri
Kannauj
Etawah
Lalitpur
Chitarkoot
Pratapgarh
Lucknow
Lakhimpur Khiri
Sultanpur
Gonda
Mahrajganj
Varanasi
Azamgarh

Districts Going to Polls in Phase-III

Shamli
Meerut
Moradabad
Pilibhit
Kasganj
Firozabad
Auraiya
Kanpur Dehat
Jalaun
Hamirpur
Fatehpur
Unnao
Amethi
Barabanki
Balrampur
Siddharth Nagar
Deoria
Chandauli
Mirzapur
Balia

Districts Going to Polls in Phase-IV

Bulandshahar
Hapur
Sambhal
Shahjahanpur
Aligarh
Mathura
Farukhabad
Banda
Kaushambi
Sitapur
Ambedkar Nagar
Bahraich
Basti
Kushinagar
Ghazipur
Sonbhadra
Mau

Nomination Dates and Time

For Phase-I: Nomination on April 3, 4
For Phase-II: Nomination on April 7, 8
For Phase-III: Nomination on April 13, 15
For Phase-IV: Nomination on April 17, 18

Nomination papers will be accepted between 8 am and 5 pm.

UP Municipal Election 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the election by winning 14 of 16 mayor posts. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came at distant second position with win on just two seats. At least 11 other parties had contested the polls but drew blank. For Municipal councillor, 1300 seats were up for grab. Of these, the saffron party again cornered the lion’s share with win 597 seats. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party won 202 while BSP bagged 147 and the Congress secured 110 seats.

Reservation of seats in villages 

The local body election was due in April-May but faced some hurdles due to disagreement over reservation of panchayat seats in villages. In February, the state government issued an order fixing 1995 as the base year for rotating the reserved seats in village, blocks and district local bodies. However, a petitioner, Ajay Kumar, challenged the order saying it was in violation of an earlier notification that had fixed 2015 as the base year. Upon these submissions, the court asked the government to follow the 2015 rules for seat reservation in the panchayat elections.

In February, the High Court had asked the state election Commission to hold panchayat elections by April 30. The court had rejected the EC’s undertaking to hold the elections by May 2021. The court had also noted that the panchayat election should have been held on or before January 13, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase-wise polling date time schedule results — All you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal’s Matua votes and its connection with PM Narendra Modi’s Orakandi visit in Bangladesh
2Complaints of rigging, arm twisting by TMC as West Bengal votes in Phase-I polls today
3Maharashtra: Over 500 shops gutted to massive fire at Pune Fashion Street market on MG Road