UP Panchayat Election 2021: Phase-wise polling date, time, schedule, results — All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Full Schedule, Polling Date, Result Date: Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections will take place in four phases from April 15. The State Election Commission on Friday announced a detailed schedule, saying the first phase of polling will take place on April 15, second phase on April 19, third phase on April 26 and fourth on April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

Poll Date and Timing

Phase-I: April 15

Phase-II: April 19

Phase-III: April 26

Phase-IV: April 29

Voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm.

Districts going to polls in Phase-I

Saharanpur

Ghaziabad

Rampur

Bareli

Hathras

Agra

Kanpur Nagar

Jhansi

Mahoba

Prayagraj

Hardoi

Ayodhya

Sharavasti

Sant Kabir Nagar

Gorakhpur

Jaunpur

Bhadohi

Districts Going to Polls in Phase-II

Muzaffarnagar

Baghpat

Gautambuddh Nagar

Bijnor

Amroha

Badayun

Eta

Mainpuri

Kannauj

Etawah

Lalitpur

Chitarkoot

Pratapgarh

Lucknow

Lakhimpur Khiri

Sultanpur

Gonda

Mahrajganj

Varanasi

Azamgarh

Districts Going to Polls in Phase-III

Shamli

Meerut

Moradabad

Pilibhit

Kasganj

Firozabad

Auraiya

Kanpur Dehat

Jalaun

Hamirpur

Fatehpur

Unnao

Amethi

Barabanki

Balrampur

Siddharth Nagar

Deoria

Chandauli

Mirzapur

Balia

Districts Going to Polls in Phase-IV

Bulandshahar

Hapur

Sambhal

Shahjahanpur

Aligarh

Mathura

Farukhabad

Banda

Kaushambi

Sitapur

Ambedkar Nagar

Bahraich

Basti

Kushinagar

Ghazipur

Sonbhadra

Mau

Nomination Dates and Time

For Phase-I: Nomination on April 3, 4

For Phase-II: Nomination on April 7, 8

For Phase-III: Nomination on April 13, 15

For Phase-IV: Nomination on April 17, 18

Nomination papers will be accepted between 8 am and 5 pm.

UP Municipal Election 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the election by winning 14 of 16 mayor posts. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came at distant second position with win on just two seats. At least 11 other parties had contested the polls but drew blank. For Municipal councillor, 1300 seats were up for grab. Of these, the saffron party again cornered the lion’s share with win 597 seats. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party won 202 while BSP bagged 147 and the Congress secured 110 seats.

Reservation of seats in villages

The local body election was due in April-May but faced some hurdles due to disagreement over reservation of panchayat seats in villages. In February, the state government issued an order fixing 1995 as the base year for rotating the reserved seats in village, blocks and district local bodies. However, a petitioner, Ajay Kumar, challenged the order saying it was in violation of an earlier notification that had fixed 2015 as the base year. Upon these submissions, the court asked the government to follow the 2015 rules for seat reservation in the panchayat elections.

In February, the High Court had asked the state election Commission to hold panchayat elections by April 30. The court had rejected the EC’s undertaking to hold the elections by May 2021. The court had also noted that the panchayat election should have been held on or before January 13, 2021.