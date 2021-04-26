UP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 3 Polls Live Updates: Voting for gram and zila panchayats underway in 20 districts, 3.52 lakh candidates in fray

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 3 Polling Live Updates: Voting for the third phase of the panchayat elections has begun in over 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh. More than 3.52 lakh candidates are in the fray for panchayat, block and zila panchayat seats. Voting is underway in districts of Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

For the posts of 746 members of zila panchayats, there are 10,627 candidates in the fray. For the 18,530 posts of members of kshetra panchayats, there are 89,188 candidates. As many as 1,177,89 candidates are in the poll arena for 14,397 village panchayats. For 1,80,473 village panchayat wards, there are 1,34,510 candidates contesting the polls.

In the first phase of the polls held on April 15, an average polling percentage of 71 was recorded. The second phase of polls held on April 19 also saw over 71 per cent of polling.

Read More