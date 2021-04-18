UP Panchayat Election 2021: Phase 2 voting tomorrow; 11,483 candidates in fray for zila panchayats, 1.22 lakh for gram panchayats

UP Panchayat Election 2021

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Phase-2 Polling tomorrow: Voting for the second phase of the UP panchayat polls will be held tomorrow (April 19, Monday). More than 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in 20 districts and key cities including Varanasi and Lucknow. Polling will begin from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Among the districts that will go to polls in the second phase are Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur. About 3.23 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. There are 11,483 candidates in fray for 787 posts of members of zila panchayats. As many as 85,232 candidates are in the fray for the 19,653 seats of kshetra panchayats. There are 1,21,906 candidates for 14,897 posts of gram panchayats. For the gram panchayat wards, there are as many as 1,30,305 candidates for 1,87,781 posts.

PTI reports that more than 2.31 lakh poll officials have been deployed by the State Election Commission (SEC) for a smooth conduct of the panchayat polls. In the first phase of the polls held on April 15, an average polling percentage of 71 was recorded. The last panchayat polls held in 2015 had registered a polling percentage of 72.11.

In view of the Covid-19 situation, the state commission had said last month that not more than five people would be allowed to accompany a candidate during door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat elections. According to PTI, additional election commissioner Ved Prakash Verma said that the three-member teams were formed under the additional district magistrates to ensure that the directives issued by the commission were being followed.

At the district level, the chief medical officers have been made the nodal officers and stress has been laid on infection prevention. Voters will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing at the polling booths. The commission has also issued instructions to make circles maintaining a distance of six feet between the voters standing in the queue. The social distancing norms would also be followed during the counting of votes and personal protective equipment kits would be arranged according to the requirements.