UP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Polling for gram panchayat, block and zila panchayat underway in 20 districts

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 2 Polling Live Updates: Polling for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat election is underway in 20 districts. Among the districts that going to polls in this phase are Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur. Polling is also happening in state capital Lucknow and Varanasi.
There are 11,483 candidates trying their luck for for the 787 posts of members of zila panchayats. For the 19,653 seats of kshetra panchayats, as many as 85,232 candidates are in the fray. There are 1,21,906 candidates for 14,897 posts of gram panchayats. For the gram panchayat wards, there are as many as 1,30,305 candidates for 1,87,781 posts. More than 2.31 lakh poll officials have been deployed for a smooth conduct of the panchayat polls. In the first phase of the polls held on April 15, an average voter turnout was recorded at 71 per cent.
In view of the coronavirus situation, the state election commission had said last month that not more than five people would be allowed to accompany a candidate during door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat elections. Last month, three-member teams were formed under the additional district magistrates to ensure that the directives issued by the SEC were being followed. At the district level, the chief medical officers have been made the nodal officers and stress has been laid on COVID-19 prevention. Voters will mandatorily have to wear masks and maintain social distancing at the polling booths. Instructions have also been issued to make circles maintaining a distance of six feet between the voters standing in the queue. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Voting underway for the second phase of panchayat polls. Visuals from Asgari Pur Primary School in Amroha where people queue up as they await their turn to cast vote.
UP Panchayat Election 2021: People queue up to cast vote for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls. Visuals from Koirajpur Primary School, that has been designated as a polling booth.