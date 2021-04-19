UP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Polling for gram panchayat, block and zila panchayat underway in 20 districts

UP Panchayat phase two polling is underway in 20 districts.

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 2 Polling Live Updates: Polling for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat election is underway in 20 districts. Among the districts that going to polls in this phase are Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur. Polling is also happening in state capital Lucknow and Varanasi.

There are 11,483 candidates trying their luck for for the 787 posts of members of zila panchayats. For the 19,653 seats of kshetra panchayats, as many as 85,232 candidates are in the fray. There are 1,21,906 candidates for 14,897 posts of gram panchayats. For the gram panchayat wards, there are as many as 1,30,305 candidates for 1,87,781 posts. More than 2.31 lakh poll officials have been deployed for a smooth conduct of the panchayat polls. In the first phase of the polls held on April 15, an average voter turnout was recorded at 71 per cent.

