UP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Polling underway in 18 constituencies; 3.33 lakh candidates in fray

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Polling Live Updates: Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.
An unprecedented 3.33 lakh candidates are in the fray for the 2.21 lakh seats going to polls in the first phase.
Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 1 Polling Live Updates: Polling is underway in Uttar Pradesh in the first of the four-phase panchayat elections across 18 districts. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. An unprecedented 3.33 lakh candidates are in the fray for the 2.21 lakh seats going to polls for the posts of Zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and ward members. There are 11,442 candidates for the post of Zila panchayat members for 779 wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of kshetra panchayats. For the gram panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts. For gram panchayat wards, there are 1,26,613 candidates for 1,86,583 seats. The election is being held using ballot papers and is being seen as a semi-final to the 2022 Assembly election.
Districts that are going to the polls in the first phase are Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras. Apart from parties like the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, the AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s Azad Samaj Party are making their debut in the state.
Both the BJP and the Congress are confident of victory. Congress state spokesperson Ashok Singh said the panchayat elections would spring a surprise in the state as it would perform "brilliantly" in the state. "People who are virtually fed up with the misrule and misgovernance of the four-year-old BJP government in UP are looking towards the Congress with hope in their eyes," Singh said. "The panchayat elections will unfurl the wave of change in the state." Reacting to it, BJP state media co-convenor Navin Srivastava said: "The way in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have worked for the villagers, poor and farmers, it is evident that the BJP will sweep the panchayat polls." "The work done by the government in arranging ration and employment for lakhs of people who migrated back to UP during the corona pandemic will help the BJP to win the election," Srivastava said.
UP Panchayat Election 2021 Live Updates: In Gorakhpur, 4657 booths have been set up across 20 blocks of the district. There is around 30 lakh voters in the district. 24 thousand employees have been deployed for the election.
UP Panchayat Election 2021 Live Updates: Polling process underway in Jhansi for panchayat election. Total polling booths 753, total booths 1676, about 6000 policemen deployed on election duty, 7500 polling personnel deployed at polling stations, booths for Panchayat elections in the district.