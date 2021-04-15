UP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Polling underway in 18 constituencies; 3.33 lakh candidates in fray

An unprecedented 3.33 lakh candidates are in the fray for the 2.21 lakh seats going to polls in the first phase.

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 1 Polling Live Updates: Polling is underway in Uttar Pradesh in the first of the four-phase panchayat elections across 18 districts. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. An unprecedented 3.33 lakh candidates are in the fray for the 2.21 lakh seats going to polls for the posts of Zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and ward members. There are 11,442 candidates for the post of Zila panchayat members for 779 wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of kshetra panchayats. For the gram panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts. For gram panchayat wards, there are 1,26,613 candidates for 1,86,583 seats. The election is being held using ballot papers and is being seen as a semi-final to the 2022 Assembly election.

Districts that are going to the polls in the first phase are Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras. Apart from parties like the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, the AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s Azad Samaj Party are making their debut in the state.

