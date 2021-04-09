UP Panchayat Election 2021: Kuldeep Sengar’s wife among 19 candidates named by BJP in new list; nominations underway

As per the Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers for various posts for the Panchayat Election has commenced on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released another list of 19 candidates for Uttar Pradesh (UP) District Panchayat Election 2021. Earlier, the party had released a list of candidates for Lucknow Zila Panchayat Chunav. The latest list also includes the name of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in the 2018 Unnao rape case.

On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government had issued an order stating that not more than five people can campaign together for panchayat elections. The government also ordered that wearing masks will be compulsory while campaigning.

As per the Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers for various posts for the Panchayat Election has commenced on Wednesday. Candidates will have to follow Covid-19 protocol while filing the nominations and even during the campaign. Separate teams of district administration and police officers have been set up to ensure that there no disturbances take place.

In Lucknow alone, there are 6218 posts of Gram Panchayat Members, 494 posts of Gram Panchayat Pradhan, 628 posts of Block Panchayat Member and 25 posts for District Panchayat Members. In total, the state has 826 development blocks and 58,194 Gram Sabhas. There are a total of 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, 75,855 wards in kshetra/block panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 Zila panchayats. According to the state government, 880 Gram Panchayats have been reduced in the last five years due to the expansion of urban bodies. While 59,074 village Pradhan were elected in the 2016 elections, the upcoming poll will see only 58,194 village heads getting elected.

Below is the list of BJP candidates for UP Panchayat Election:

Bangarmau I Kailash Nath Nishad

Bangarmau II Mukesh Pal

Bangarmau III Yogendra Pratap Singh

Fatehpur 84 I Asish Kimar Kuril

Fatehpur 84 II Mahesh Chandra Dikshit Munna

Fatehpur 84 III Sangeeta Sengar

Safipur I Jaydevi Kuril

Safipur II Kamala Gautam

Safipur III Dilip Kumar alias Guddu Mishra

Sikandarpur Sarosi I Avinash Chandra alias Anand Awasthi

Sikandarpur Sarosi II Sarita Rajput

Sikandarpur Sarosi III Soni Ashok Shukla

Sikandarpur Sarosi IV Shivnandani Lodhi

Sikandarpur Karan I Pramod Kumar Rawat

Sikandarpur Karan II Chandra Bhushan Rawat

Sikandarpur Karan III Suresha Devi Gautam

Bighapur I Banshilal Lodhi

Bighapur II Sushma Kanaujia

Bighapur III Phulmati Yadav

UP Panchayat Election BJP Lucknow Candidate List

Chinhat Neetu Yadav

Biketi I Anita Lodhi

Biketi II Rampal Rawat

Biketi III Aarti Rawat

Biketi IV Asutosh Singh

Maal I Gyan Chandra

Maal II Hariom Raj

Maal III Ranjana Lahiri

Maal IV Ram Chandra Maurya,

Malihabad I Sunita Sharma,

Malihabad II Bhupendra Arkvanshi

Malihabad III Sunit Kanaujia

Kakori I Teji Ram

Kakori II Pooja Devi alias Kiran

Sarojini Nagar I Reena Chaudhary

Sarojini Nagar II Udit Kumar Yadav

Sarojini Nagar III Renu Singh

Mohanlalganj I Garima Anand

Mohanlalganj II Chandan Singh

Mohanlalganj III Jitendra Jaiswal

Mohanlalganj IV Amit Kumar Lodhi Chandan

Gosaiganj I Sangeeta Devi

Gosaiganj II Neetu Rawat

Gosaiganj III Pawan Kumar Sharma

Gosaiganj IV Aditya Mishra

UP Panchayat Elections will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29. Voting in Lucknow will be held on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.