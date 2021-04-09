  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Panchayat Election 2021: Kuldeep Sengar’s wife among 19 candidates named by BJP in new list; nominations underway

April 9, 2021 10:49 AM

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Voting and Result Date: UP Panchayat Elections will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29.

UP Panchayat Election 2021As per the Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers for various posts for the Panchayat Election has commenced on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released another list of 19 candidates for Uttar Pradesh (UP) District Panchayat Election 2021. Earlier, the party had released a list of candidates for Lucknow Zila Panchayat Chunav. The latest list also includes the name of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in the 2018 Unnao rape case.

On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government had issued an order stating that not more than five people can campaign together for panchayat elections. The government also ordered that wearing masks will be compulsory while campaigning.

As per the Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers for various posts for the Panchayat Election has commenced on Wednesday. Candidates will have to follow Covid-19 protocol while filing the nominations and even during the campaign. Separate teams of district administration and police officers have been set up to ensure that there no disturbances take place.

In Lucknow alone, there are 6218 posts of Gram Panchayat Members, 494 posts of Gram Panchayat Pradhan, 628 posts of Block Panchayat Member and 25 posts for District Panchayat Members. In total, the state has 826 development blocks and 58,194 Gram Sabhas. There are a total of 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, 75,855 wards in kshetra/block panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 Zila panchayats. According to the state government, 880 Gram Panchayats have been reduced in the last five years due to the expansion of urban bodies. While 59,074 village Pradhan were elected in the 2016 elections, the upcoming poll will see only 58,194 village heads getting elected.

Below is the list of BJP candidates for UP Panchayat Election:

Bangarmau I                            Kailash Nath Nishad
Bangarmau II                           Mukesh Pal
Bangarmau III                          Yogendra Pratap Singh
Fatehpur 84 I                           Asish Kimar Kuril
Fatehpur 84 II                          Mahesh Chandra Dikshit Munna
Fatehpur 84 III                         Sangeeta Sengar
Safipur I                                   Jaydevi Kuril
Safipur II                                  Kamala Gautam
Safipur III                                 Dilip Kumar alias Guddu Mishra
Sikandarpur Sarosi I                Avinash Chandra alias Anand Awasthi
Sikandarpur Sarosi II               Sarita Rajput
Sikandarpur Sarosi III              Soni Ashok Shukla
Sikandarpur Sarosi IV              Shivnandani Lodhi
Sikandarpur Karan I                Pramod Kumar Rawat
Sikandarpur Karan II               Chandra Bhushan Rawat
Sikandarpur Karan III              Suresha Devi Gautam
Bighapur I                               Banshilal Lodhi
Bighapur II                              Sushma Kanaujia
Bighapur III                             Phulmati Yadav

UP Panchayat Election BJP Lucknow Candidate List
Chinhat                                   Neetu Yadav
Biketi I                                     Anita Lodhi
Biketi II                                    Rampal Rawat
Biketi III                                   Aarti Rawat
Biketi IV                                   Asutosh Singh
Maal I                                      Gyan Chandra
Maal II                                     Hariom Raj
Maal III                                    Ranjana Lahiri
Maal IV                                   Ram Chandra Maurya,
Malihabad I                            Sunita Sharma,
Malihabad II                           Bhupendra Arkvanshi
Malihabad III                          Sunit Kanaujia
Kakori I                                   Teji Ram
Kakori II                                  Pooja Devi alias Kiran
Sarojini Nagar I                      Reena Chaudhary
Sarojini Nagar II                     Udit Kumar Yadav
Sarojini Nagar III                    Renu Singh
Mohanlalganj I                       Garima Anand
Mohanlalganj II                      Chandan Singh
Mohanlalganj III                     Jitendra Jaiswal
Mohanlalganj IV                     Amit Kumar Lodhi Chandan
Gosaiganj I                             Sangeeta Devi
Gosaiganj II                            Neetu Rawat
Gosaiganj III                           Pawan Kumar Sharma
Gosaiganj IV                           Aditya Mishra

UP Panchayat Elections will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29. Voting in Lucknow will be held on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

