UP Panchayat Election 2021: Kuldeep Sengar’s wife among 19 candidates named by BJP in new list; nominations underway

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Voting and Result Date: UP Panchayat Elections will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29.
As per the Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers for various posts for the Panchayat Election has commenced on Wednesday.
Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released another list of 19 candidates for Uttar Pradesh (UP) District Panchayat Election 2021. Earlier, the party had released a list of candidates for Lucknow Zila Panchayat Chunav. The latest list also includes the name of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in the 2018 Unnao rape case.
On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government had issued an order stating that not more than five people can campaign together for panchayat elections. The government also ordered that wearing masks will be compulsory while campaigning.
Candidates will have to follow Covid-19 protocol while filing the nominations and even during the campaign. Separate teams of district administration and police officers have been set up to ensure that there no disturbances take place.
In Lucknow alone, there are 6218 posts of Gram Panchayat Members, 494 posts of Gram Panchayat Pradhan, 628 posts of Block Panchayat Member and 25 posts for District Panchayat Members. In total, the state has 826 development blocks and 58,194 Gram Sabhas. There are a total of 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, 75,855 wards in kshetra/block panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 Zila panchayats. According to the state government, 880 Gram Panchayats have been reduced in the last five years due to the expansion of urban bodies. While 59,074 village Pradhan were elected in the 2016 elections, the upcoming poll will see only 58,194 village heads getting elected.
Below is the list of BJP candidates for UP Panchayat Election:
Bangarmau I Kailash Nath Nishad Bangarmau II Mukesh Pal Bangarmau III Yogendra Pratap Singh Fatehpur 84 I Asish Kimar Kuril Fatehpur 84 II Mahesh Chandra Dikshit Munna Fatehpur 84 III Sangeeta Sengar Safipur I Jaydevi Kuril Safipur II Kamala Gautam Safipur III Dilip Kumar alias Guddu Mishra Sikandarpur Sarosi I Avinash Chandra alias Anand Awasthi Sikandarpur Sarosi II Sarita Rajput Sikandarpur Sarosi III Soni Ashok Shukla Sikandarpur Sarosi IV Shivnandani Lodhi Sikandarpur Karan I Pramod Kumar Rawat Sikandarpur Karan II Chandra Bhushan Rawat Sikandarpur Karan III Suresha Devi Gautam Bighapur I Banshilal Lodhi Bighapur II Sushma Kanaujia Bighapur III Phulmati Yadav
UP Panchayat Election BJP Lucknow Candidate List Chinhat Neetu Yadav Biketi I Anita Lodhi Biketi II Rampal Rawat Biketi III Aarti Rawat Biketi IV Asutosh Singh Maal I Gyan Chandra Maal II Hariom Raj Maal III Ranjana Lahiri Maal IV Ram Chandra Maurya, Malihabad I Sunita Sharma, Malihabad II Bhupendra Arkvanshi Malihabad III Sunit Kanaujia Kakori I Teji Ram Kakori II Pooja Devi alias Kiran Sarojini Nagar I Reena Chaudhary Sarojini Nagar II Udit Kumar Yadav Sarojini Nagar III Renu Singh Mohanlalganj I Garima Anand Mohanlalganj II Chandan Singh Mohanlalganj III Jitendra Jaiswal Mohanlalganj IV Amit Kumar Lodhi Chandan Gosaiganj I Sangeeta Devi Gosaiganj II Neetu Rawat Gosaiganj III Pawan Kumar Sharma Gosaiganj IV Aditya Mishra
UP Panchayat Elections will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29. Voting in Lucknow will be held on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.