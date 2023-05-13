UP Nikay Chunav Result 2023 Time, Winners List: When will the final result, full list of winners come?

The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023 (Nikay Chunav 2023) will take place today. While candidates and voters are waiting in anticipation for the announcement of results today, it is expected that some results may be announced by evening today while some others may come by midnight.

The UP State Election Commission has made all preparations for the counting of votes and announcing the final winners’ list within 24 hours.

As per reports, where the elections of the mayor and councillors have been held with EVMs, the decision is likely to come by late evening today (May 13). However, in rural areas where voting has been done through ballot paper, the final result may come by 12:00 midnight or the next morning.

After the counting of votes for each round, the UP State Election Commission will announce the details of the votes received by candidates in the fray.

Where to check UP Municipal Election Result online

You can also check the results on the UP SEC website – https://sec.up.nic.in/site/ResultDashboard2023.aspx

The counting of votes today will decide the fate of candidates for 14,864 posts across 760 Urbal Local Bodies (ULBs) in Uttar Pradesh. The voting was held in two phases on May 4 and 11 to elect 1,420 corporators to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats and 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads. While the voter turnout was recorded at 52 per cent in phase 1, the second phase of voting saw the participation of over 50 per cent, according to Election Commission data.

The municipal election in UP is being seen as a litmus test for the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is also being held today in Karnataka where several exit polls have predicted that the opposition Congress may come back to power, dethroning the ruling BJP. However, exit polls have often got their predictions wrong in past.