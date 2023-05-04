UP municipal election 2023 Live: Voting underway, CM Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati cast vote in first phase polls

Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2023: Voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh is underway. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cast his vote for the UP civic polls as polling began. A total of 44,232 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. The districts where mayoral election will be held in the first phase are Saharanpur, Agra, Moradabad, Firozabad, Mathura, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voters in 37 districts will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polls to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators. More than 2.40 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase.

09:44 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP Nikay Chunav: 'Voting is our right,' says CM "Today exercised my franchise in Gorakhpur for Municipal Elections-2023. Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered. Long live Mother India," CM Yogi tweeted in Hindi. 09:43 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP Nikay Chunav: CM urges people to cast votes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections in Gorakhpur. He urged people to exercise their franchise to empower their municipal body. 09:40 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP Nikay Chunav: 'Confident BJP will win' "I am confident that the BJP will win across the state and create a new history," says Mohsin Raza, chairman of the UP State Haj Committee. He and his family cast their votes in Lucknow. 09:38 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP Nikay Chhunav 2023: Mayawati appeals to cast votes for civic polls https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1653973212752138240 09:36 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Sudhanshu Trivedi casts his vote BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi casts his vote at Sherwood Academy in ward number-267 of Lucknow for the civic elections. 09:33 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP civic polls: BSP chief Mayawati casts vote Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former CM Mayawati casts her vote. She says, "Our party is fighting this election alone without support of any other party. We are hopeful that our party will receive a good response and we will get positive results. I want all the citizens of the state to cast their vote for this election." (ANI) 09:25 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP civic polls: Heavy security deployment for polls At least 19,880 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 1,01,477 head constables and constables, 47,985 home guards, 86 companies of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary, 35 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, and 7,500 under-training sub-inspectors have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the elections. 09:19 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP civic polls: Fate of 275 candidates in fray. In the first phase, polling will be held for 103 posts of nagar palika parishad chairperson and 2,740 nagar palika parishad members. Voters will also decide the fate of 275 candidates vying for the posts of nagar panchayat chairperson and 3,645 nagar panchayat members. 09:10 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP municipal elections: UP CM casts his vote Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote. https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1653937523939479552 09:09 (IST) 4 May 2023 UP civic polls: Voting underway Voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. Voters in 37 districts will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polls to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators.