UP: Molestation victim succumbs to injuries in Lakhimpur Kheri, 2 arrested

Just days after the death of two Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri district, another woman succumbed to injuries she suffered in an alleged attack on Monday by two men during a molestation attempt, PTI reported.

The woman was allegedly attacked by men belonging to a different community, with sharp-edged weapons. The 20-year-old girl died at her home on Friday.

Police said that the two accused have been arrested and were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 304 of IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) have been added following the police investigations into the case and the woman’s death on Friday, and that the two accused have been arrested,” Kheri police said in a press statement on Saturday.

After her death, police had added culpable homicide charges to the original First Information Report (FIR).

Meanwhile, a police outpost in-charge was suspended for not paying heed to the family’s complaint where they alleged molestation of the girl.

It was only after a video which showed family members alleging “distortion” of their complaint emerged, that the cop was suspended.

“Through social media on Saturday, it came to their notice that the family members alleged distortion of their complaint, following which the concerned outpost in-charge has been suspended,” police said.

The case will be looked into by Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh.

The incident comes in the backdrop of yet another incident from the same district where two minor Dalit sisters, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday evening, with the police saying that the girls were allegedly raped and strangled before they were hanged.

Six accused were arrested and charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, while one of the accused was caught following an encounter.

Police had identified the six accused as Chotu, Junaid, Suhail, Hafizul Rehman, Karimuddin and Arif. All the accused and the girls belong to the same village, police had said.