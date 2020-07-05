  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh: 7 dead, 4 injured in explosion at factory in Modi Nagar

By: |
Updated: Jul 05, 2020 6:13 PM

The actual cause of the explosion is yet to be known.

Modi Nagar factory blast, Modi Nagar news, Modi Nagar Factory explosionModi Nagar factory blast. (Photo/ANI)

Modi Nagar Factory Blast News: At least seven people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Modi Nagar on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported quoting Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, as saying.

The actual cause of the explosion is yet to be known. Relief and rescue work in current on at the site.

Related News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and asked officials to visit the spot and provide all necessary help to those injured. The CM has also asked for detailed report over the incident from the local administration.

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttar Pradesh 7 dead 4 injured in explosion at factory in Modi Nagar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Convict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case dies of COVID-19
2TMC MP calls FM Nirmala Sitharaman “venomous snake”, BJP says he’s talking “nonsense”
3PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss various issues: Rashtrapati Bhavan