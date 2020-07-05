Uttar Pradesh: 7 dead, 4 injured in explosion at factory in Modi Nagar

Modi Nagar factory blast. (Photo/ANI)

Modi Nagar Factory Blast News: At least seven people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Modi Nagar on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported quoting Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, as saying.

The actual cause of the explosion is yet to be known. Relief and rescue work in current on at the site.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद गाजियाबाद के मोदीनगर के बखरवा गांव में मोमबत्ती के कारखाने में आग लगने की घटना में लोगों की मृत्यु पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 5, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and asked officials to visit the spot and provide all necessary help to those injured. The CM has also asked for detailed report over the incident from the local administration.

More details are awaited.