UP MLC Election Results 2022 Live News, Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad Election Results 2022 Live: The counting of votes for the Legislative Council elections held on 36 seats is being taken up today as the BJP eyes a clean sweep and become the single largest party in the state Upper House. The ruling party has already unanimously won nine of the 36 council seats. A total of 95 candidates are in the fray.

Nine MLCs from eight local authorities’ constituencies have been elected unopposed. These seats are Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Two MLCs were elected unopposed from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency, while from the rest of the constituencies, one MLC each was elected unopposed.