UP MLC Election Results 2022 Live News, Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad Election Results 2022 Live: The counting of votes for the Legislative Council elections held on 36 seats is being taken up today as the BJP eyes a clean sweep and become the single largest party in the state Upper House. The ruling party has already unanimously won nine of the 36 council seats. A total of 95 candidates are in the fray.
Nine MLCs from eight local authorities’ constituencies have been elected unopposed. These seats are Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Two MLCs were elected unopposed from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency, while from the rest of the constituencies, one MLC each was elected unopposed.
In the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP has 34 MLCs, the Samajwadi Party 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party four. The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have one member each in the House. The Teachers’ group has two MLCs, while the independent group (‘Nirdal Samooh’) and Independents have one MLC each.
As many as 37 seats are vacant at present. Addressing BJP workers a week ago, Adityanath said it was important for the party to win the 36 seats to advance his government’s growth agenda without any hurdle. “Of these 36 seats, the BJP has won nine unopposed. If the party wins all the 36 seats, you can assume that it will have a two-third majority in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and have no problem in taking forward the development schemes expeditiously.”