UP MLA Raja Bhaiya likely to launch new political party

Six-time Independent MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Kunda constituency Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya is likely to announce a new political party on November 30, one of his aides said on Saturday.

Raja Bhaiya is completing 25 years in politics and is expected to announce a new party on November 30 at a public rally in Lucknow, Independent MLA from Babaganj constituency Vinod Kumar Saroj said.

The supporters of Raja Bhaiya had launched a social media campaign to seek public opinion on the political course he should take, he said.

Almost 80 per cent of the people suggested that he should float a new party, Saroj said.

In accordance with the people’s views, the process to launch a new party is underway, he added.

A controversial strongman hailing from Pratapgarh, Raja Bhaiya has served as a minister during the regimes of Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav. He wields considerable clout among the Thakur voters.