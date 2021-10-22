UP Minister’s petrol remark: Akhilesh Yadav hits back; says 95 per cent people don’t need BJP

The remark over rising petrol prices was made by Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari who claimed that 95 per cent of people have no use for petrol. (PTI)

Petrol price today: Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav today slammed the ruling BJP over the state minister’s remark related to petrol prices. Hitting out at the BJP, Yadav said that even the minister won’t need petrol now as people will make him walk after the next elections.

“The UP BJP minister said that expensive petrol does not bother the general public because 95 per cent of the people do not need petrol. Now even the minister won’t need it because the public will make him walk. The truth is that 95 per cent of the people do not need the BJP. Thar runs on diesel, no?” said Akhilesh Yadav referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers were mowed down by a Thar SUV belonging to a BJP leader’s son.

उप्र के भाजपाई मंत्री जी ने कहा कि महँगे पेट्रोल से आम जनता को फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता क्योंकि 95% जनता को पेट्रोल की ज़रूरत नहीं है। अब मंत्री जी को भी नहीं पड़ेगी क्योंकि जनता उनको पैदल कर देगी। सच्चाई तो ये है कि 95% जनता को भाजपा की ज़रूरत नहीं है। ‘थार’ में तो डीज़ल पड़ता है ना? — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 22, 2021

The remark over rising petrol prices was made by Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari who claimed that 95 per cent of people have no use for petrol. He also made a bizarre comparison saying that the fuel prices had not risen in real terms compared to the per capita income that in 2014. The BJP government came to power in Centre in 2014.

“Today, there are just a handful of people who travel in four-wheel vehicles and use petrol. At present, 95 per cent of people don’t need petrol,” said Tiwari yesterday.

The petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in most parts of the country, and diesel hovers close to that mark. In Madhya Pradesh, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 115.62 per litre and 104.98 per litre respectively. In Delhi, the price of petrol and diesel were hiked today as well. Now, petrol costs Rs 106.89 per litre, up by Rs 0.35 and diesel costs Rs 95.62 per litre, up by Rs 0.35.

Yesterday, the Congress party had also slammed the BJP government for an unabated rise in petrol and diesel prices. The Congress had termed it a loot by the BJP.