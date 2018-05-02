UP minister’s Dalit outreach backfires: Man who ‘hosted’ dinner claims Suresh Rana came uninvited, ordered his food

Rana’s visit to a Dalit’s house was part of his party’s larger campaign under which PM Narendra Modi has asked the leaders to visit Dalit dominated areas.

It seems the Dalit outreach act of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttar Pradesh has backfired Suresh Rana, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cane Development and Sugar Mills in the Yogi Adityanath government, allegedly went to a Dalit family’s house uninvited and even ordered food from outside. The claim was made by the man himself. Rajnish Kumar, the ‘host’ of the dinner said he wasn’t even informed about the minister’s visit. “I didn’t even know they are coming for dinner, they came suddenly. All food, water and cutlery they had arranged from outside,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rajnish was quite surprised as he saw the minister and his aides suddenly arriving to his house around 11 pm. Rana’s visit to a Dalit’s house was part of his party’s larger campaign under which PM Narendra Modi has asked the leaders to visit Dalit dominated areas.

Reports said the local administration had made a number of arrangements for the minister’s visit. The minister also said that food was ordered from outside because there were many people with him.

Meanwhile, another UP minister, Rajendra Pratap, visited a Dalit’s home today. ” There is a mention of a conversation between Rama and Shabri in Ramayana. I felt blessed when Gyan’s (the host) mother served chapati to me today,” he said.

(Ram aur Shabri ka samvaad ‘Ramayana’ mein hai. Aaj jab Gyan Ji ki Maa ne mujhe roti parosi to unhone kaha ‘mera uddhar ho gaya’. Kisi Raja ke yahan bhojan kiya hota toh shayad unki Maa ne ye na kaha hota”)

A similar controversy broke out last year when it was alleged that a sofa and AC was installed at a soldier’s home before UP Chief Minister Adityanath arrival there. In another controversy, men belonging to Mushar community had alleged they were given soap and shampoo by the local administration before the visit by the chief minister.