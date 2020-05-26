UP Migration Commission: Akhilesh Yadav says ‘government’s way to divert attention from its failures’

Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi Adityanath’s decision to constitute a Migration Commission. (File)

Migration Commission: Questioning the need to form a separate commission for migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh when the employment exchange already exists, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said it is only a way to divert attention from failures and misuse of “manpower and money”.

“Now a new commission is being constituted for labourers though the employment exchange already exists. Be it the Niti Aayog, new funds and now this labour issue…Why is this attempt to make something new instead of using what exists? This is the government’s way to divert attention from its failures and misuse of Jan-Dhan (manpower and money),” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The SP leader was reacting to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to constitute a Migration Commission to look into various factors associated with migrant workers’ rights and prevent their exploitation, while providing an official framework to ensure socio-economic-legal support for them.