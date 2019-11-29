UP mid-day meal shocker! One litre milk diluted with water to serve 81 children in Sonbhadra

The incident came to notice after a district official paid a visit to the school to enquire about the quality of mid-day meal

Months after the salt-roti fiasco in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur earlier this year, a primary school in the tribal district of Sonbhadra allegedly diluted 1 litre of milk with a bucket of water and to serve as many as 85 students under the mid-day meal scheme. The incident relates to a government primary school in Salai Banwa of Chopan where the children were served the concoction of water and milk on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

According to the employees of the Sonbhadra primary school, such a step was taken due to the unavailability of milk on that particular day. “There was just one packet of milk, so Sir told me to mix it with water. We added a bucket of water after that, boiled it and served it to the children,” an employee told ANI after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident came to notice after a district official paid a visit to the school to enquire about the quality of mid-day meal. Acknowledging the incident, Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari Gorakhnath Patel said that the authorities had ordered to mix water and milk in ‘balanced quantity’.

“Meanwhile, teachers went out to get more milk, but by then pictures were taken and circulated,” he added. “However, I am investigating the matter and proper action will be taken against them,” he added, ANI reported.

An FIR has been registered against a contractual teacher for not ensuring an adequate supply of milk, said Sonbhadra District Magistrate S Rajalingam.

The menu of mid-day meals across all the districts of UP has been fixed by the Adityanath government. Students are provided with a glass of milk and fruits on alternate days under the scheme to make their diet wholesome. Along with that several other nutritious food items like pulses, rice, vegetables and protein are also to be served to the students to ensure proper nutrition.

This happened barely months after the video of students being served with roti and salt in a Mirzapur primary school. Later, a case was also filed against the journalist who shot the video for “maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh government”.