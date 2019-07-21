UP man’s electricity connection cut off after failure to pay Rs 128-crore bill

“It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill for the whole Hapur,” the elderly man says. (Image source: ANI)

In Hapur’s Chamri village of Uttar Pradesh, a resident got the shock of his life when an electricity bill of Rs 128,45,95,444 was sent to him, reported news agency ANI. The resident who identified himself as Shamim lives with his wife Khairu Nisha.

And now, adding to his troubles, the electricity connection in his home has been cut off for not paying the bill. Shamim told ANI that no one is listening to their pleas. He even went to complain about the bill but was told that the electricity connection will not be resumed until they pay the bill.

“How will we submit that amount?” said the elderly man who is running from place to place but is unable to find any respite. He also shared the copy of the electricity bill that showed the amount as Rs. 128, 45, 95,444 for a home connection of 2 kilowatt, as per ANI.

“It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill for the whole Hapur,” Shamim added.

Ram Sharan, Assistant Electrical Engineer: This must be a technical fault. If they provide us the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place. (20.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/4TUswbvVDu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

His wife Khairu Nisha told the agency that the two only use light and a fan in their house. “We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high? We are poor. How we will pay such a large amount,” she said.

However, when relevant authorities were approached the matter, they said that the issue was “no big deal” and it would be rectified once Shamim and his wife submit a copy of the electricity bill.

“This must be a technical fault. If they provide us the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place,” said, Ram Sharan, Assistant Electrical Engineer.

In May 2018, a vegetable vendor in Aurangabad in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide after he received an electricity bill of Rs 8.64 lakh for March. The power distribution firm later admitted its mistake which was reportedly caused by a missing decimal point.